First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,215 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of FMBI opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

