First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Position Decreased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,215 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMBI. Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

