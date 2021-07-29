First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FNLIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.09 price target (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $$39.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

