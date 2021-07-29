First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$37.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

FQVLF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,858. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

