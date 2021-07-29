First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,858. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 684.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.42%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

