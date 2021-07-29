First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,891. First Solar has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

