First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.21% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 406.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HSMV opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $33.36.

