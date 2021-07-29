First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05. 472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.25.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.