First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Shares of MCEF opened at $21.65 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.
