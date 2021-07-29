First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of MCEF opened at $21.65 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCEF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

