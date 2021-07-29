First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 135.5% in July

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 135.5% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FYC opened at $70.83 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000.

