First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.25

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.25 and last traded at $126.25, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 15,550.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 180.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.