FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.83.

NYSE FE opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

