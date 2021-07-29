Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.70. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 6,232 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 781.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

