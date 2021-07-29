Fiserv, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.57 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FISV. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.70. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 84.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 14.3% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

