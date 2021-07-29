Fiverr International (FVRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FVRR opened at $258.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.54. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $336.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.45.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

