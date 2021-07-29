Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.14. 8,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

