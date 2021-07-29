flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Update

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNTF remained flat at $$119.57 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.00. flatexDEGIRO has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $139.10.

FNNTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

