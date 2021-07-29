Floor & Decor (FND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $120.52 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

