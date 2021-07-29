Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.85

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.85 and last traded at $121.85, with a volume of 1534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Citigroup upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

