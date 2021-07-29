Fluidigm (FLDM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Fluidigm has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. On average, analysts expect Fluidigm to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fluidigm stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $532.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

FLDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

