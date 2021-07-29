Fluity Price Hits $0.0564 on Major Exchanges (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Fluity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $5,205.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00100578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00123713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,842.26 or 1.00546778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.19 or 0.00797935 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,275,467 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

