Flux One Day Trading Volume Tops $200,018.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $18.55 million and approximately $200,018.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00117213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001861 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,491,745 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.