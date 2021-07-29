FNB Protocol (FNB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $82.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 83% lower against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $241,314.35 and $82.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.07 or 0.00774143 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.