Footballcoin Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Footballcoin has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $532,670.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footballcoin Profile

Footballcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

