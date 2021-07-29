Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 3,221,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,128,523. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54.

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

