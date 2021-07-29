Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 82,577 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 451.2% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

