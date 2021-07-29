Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.39

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.39 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 102.30 ($1.34). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33), with a volume of 536,748 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.39. The company has a market capitalization of £614.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 193.46 and a quick ratio of 193.40.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Dicks bought 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £1,285.76 ($1,679.85).

About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.