FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.30 on Thursday. FormFactor has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 92.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 187,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

