Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Forrester Research updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.850 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.280 EPS.

NASDAQ FORR traded up $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $48.42. 99,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,518. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $926.23 million, a PE ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

