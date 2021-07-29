Forrester Research’s (FORR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FORR traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $896.00 million, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

