Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.21 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.21. 962,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,657. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $277.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.81.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

