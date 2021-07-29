Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$58.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.50.

Shares of TSE FTS traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$56.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$57.32. The firm has a market cap of C$26.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.72.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

