Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419,599 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.49% of Fortive worth $116,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,366. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

