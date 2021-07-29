Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.750 EPS.

FTV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,957. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.25.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.