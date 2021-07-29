Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,774. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11.

Several research firms have commented on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

