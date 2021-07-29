Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.650-$5.850 EPS.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $96.81. 1,047,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,493. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

