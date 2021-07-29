Founders Capital Management Has $3.75 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,016 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.7% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

Walmart stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.14. The company had a trading volume of 144,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,257. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.