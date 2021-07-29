Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.96. Fox Factory reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,013.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after buying an additional 499,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $22,480,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $5.25 on Thursday, reaching $163.24. The company had a trading volume of 140,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,206. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $166.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

