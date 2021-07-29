Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 631,368 shares.The stock last traded at $156.91 and had previously closed at $153.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

