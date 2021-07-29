Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $80.14 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

