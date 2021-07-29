Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $2.89 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00007300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $46.76 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00099592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00123780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.72 or 0.99971304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.35 or 0.00800440 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

