Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 319,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -587.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.86. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,281 shares of company stock worth $5,360,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

