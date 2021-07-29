Friendz (FDZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $57,250.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. Friendz has a market cap of $836,585.74 and approximately $57,250.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 520,690,651 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

