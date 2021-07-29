FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for FS Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.39. 19,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,497. The stock has a market cap of $299.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.31. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $484,919.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,183.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,630 shares of company stock worth $1,163,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

