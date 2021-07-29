FSBT API Token (FSBT) Price Down 38.2% This Week

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, FSBT API Token has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $227,926.91 and approximately $12,673.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.07 or 0.00774143 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT is a coin. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.