Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in July

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FELTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fuji Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, cut Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FELTY remained flat at $$11.68 on Thursday. Fuji Electric has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.77.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.