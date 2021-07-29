Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $69.52 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $69.52 million and approximately $325,477.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012086 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
