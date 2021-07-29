Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $69.52 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $69.52 million and approximately $325,477.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 260,933,953 coins and its circulating supply is 247,921,139 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

