Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 5%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.29 and last traded at $105.29. 216,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,262,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.83.

Several research firms recently commented on FUTU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.72.

The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.05.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,132,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

