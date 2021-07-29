Future (LON:FUTR) PT Raised to GBX 3,802 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,321 ($43.39) to GBX 3,802 ($49.67) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

FUTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Future from GBX 3,140 ($41.02) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,645.50 ($47.63).

Shares of Future stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,482 ($45.49). 130,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,664 ($47.87). The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,089.07.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

