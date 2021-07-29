FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) & TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Critical Comparison

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of FutureFuel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FutureFuel and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 1 0 3.00 TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

FutureFuel presently has a consensus target price of $1.20, indicating a potential downside of 86.00%. Given FutureFuel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FutureFuel is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 9.72% 1.86% 1.55% TOMI Environmental Solutions 1.30% 2.07% 1.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FutureFuel and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $204.51 million 1.83 $46.56 million N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.65 $4.39 million N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Summary

FutureFuel beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and the buying, sale, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, rail, and barges. The company is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

